Lisa Jean Scordato
Lisa Jean Scordato nee Lombardo passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved Wife of Anthony. Devoted Mother of Victoria (Mario) Duzek and Stephanie (Danny) Pingel. Loving Daughter of Anthony and the late Ann nee Dituro. Fond Grandmother of Mason, Stella, Noah and Liam. Dear Sister of Michael Lombardo, Paul (Laura) Lombardo and the late Deanna Lombardo. Dear Aunt of many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Russo's Hillside Chapels at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. For additional information call (708)0449-5300. Please visit Lisa's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guest book. Due to current health guidelines, WE REQUIRE THAT ALL GUESTS ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING. We ask that you exit the funeral home after paying your respects so that all visitors have an opportunity to do the same. Please refrain from bringing food or beverages into the funeral home. The coffee room is not available at this time. NO FOOD IS PERMITTED.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
NOV
7
Funeral
10:30 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
