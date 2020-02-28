Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Jeanette Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Jeanette Anderson Obituary
Our Lisa, age 60, passed away at her home in Lincoln Park on 2/13/20. Predeceased by devoted parents Jean (1996) and Andy (2014.) She is survived by loving siblings Rex and Susan (Casey,) and cher ami of 38 years, Dean Balice. We love her dearly. Private celebration of life to occur in April. Donations for memorial fund at Lincoln Park Zoo coordinated by Dean Balice 2052 N. Lincoln Park West #1408, Chicago, IL 60614. 773-619-3223
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -