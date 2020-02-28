|
|
Our Lisa, age 60, passed away at her home in Lincoln Park on 2/13/20. Predeceased by devoted parents Jean (1996) and Andy (2014.) She is survived by loving siblings Rex and Susan (Casey,) and cher ami of 38 years, Dean Balice. We love her dearly. Private celebration of life to occur in April. Donations for memorial fund at Lincoln Park Zoo coordinated by Dean Balice 2052 N. Lincoln Park West #1408, Chicago, IL 60614. 773-619-3223
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020