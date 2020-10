Lisa Kosner (Kafkis-Harris-Amberson) lost her battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday at the age of 57. She was a devoted mother to Nick, Lanie, and Jade, a loving sister and daughter, a loyal friend, and a wonderful, loving partner to Bill DeMars. She will be greatly missed however her legacy will be eternal. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hilarity for Charity. https://wearehfc.org