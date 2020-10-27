1/1
Lisa Keysboe
(nee Antonowicz). Loving wife of Michael Keysboe. Proud mother of Alexandra "Allie" Keysboe. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and late Theresa Antonowicz. Caring sister of Laura (Boris) Tomacic. Dear aunt of Joseph and Anton. Awesome godmother to Frankie. Fond cousin of many. Beloved teacher who touched so many lives for over 25 years at Burbank School District #111. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Memorial visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Friday, 9:20 a.m. for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection, St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL. Church only allows 100 people. There will be a church sign-up sheet at Lisa's visitation. Interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Lisa's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
