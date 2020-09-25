Lisa Kraft Dorf, 45, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Stuart Dorf. Cherished and proud mother of Alec Gabriel Dorf and Zachary Samuel Dorf. Devoted daughter of Joanne and Robert Kraft. Loving sister of Ellen Kraft and Andrea (Stephen) Taub. Adored daughter-in-law of Larry and Myra Dorf. Dear sister-in-law of Robert (Denise) Dorf and Joseph (Erica) Dorf. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, tons of cousins and a universe of friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
