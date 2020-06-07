Lisa M. Geraghty, our angel here on earth, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2020 in Genoa, IL, with family at her side. Born on May 30, 1971 in Chicago, IL to devoted parents, Anthony and Kathleen (Chiabai) Forst. Beloved wife of Dennis J. Geraghty and adoring mother of Rob, Justin, Emily, Steven, and Andrew. Cherished sister of David (Marina) and Michael. Treasured niece, cousin, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend of many. Lisa radiated tremendous warmth, love, strength, and courage. She battled and overcame serious illnesses for over 20 years. Despite this, her beautiful, genuine smile and love for others persisted throughout. Visitation, Sunday, 2-8pm at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park. Services and Interment will be private. Due to the current pandemic, a larger celebration of Lisa's life will take place at a future date. Details will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the National Brain Tumor Society or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message. www.bradygill.com info (708) 614-9900
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.