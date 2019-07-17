It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lisa Mary Sterchele (nee Durakovic), 53, on July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven Sterchele, Loving mother to Noelle (Ryne Wellman) and Isabella, Gentle grandmother to Savona Wellman. Cherished daughter of Mary Jane and Paul Misiag and late (Gustave K. Durakovic). Affectionate niece of Hannalore Durakovic McCarty, the late (Stan McCarty) and Rose Marie Durakovic Szklennik (Edward Szklennik) Loved daughter-in-law of Peter and Judith Sterchele, Dear Sister to Peter (Leslie), Anthony (Erika), the late Michael, Jacquelyn (James) Mullin, Daniel, and Joseph. Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many. Lisa was a blessing to Steve since their teen years. Their marriage was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Lisa's strength and courage were an inspiration to everyone she encountered. She touched the lives of many people with her smile and generosity and maintained her trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. Lisa will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes-JDRF IL Chapter 954, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019