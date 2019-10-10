|
|
Lisa Macdonald Deering, 52, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. Lisa was born on July 28th, 1967 in Woodstock, IL. Husband, Sean Peter Deering, and their three children, Emily, Jack & Peter Deering have many cherished memories with their fun, loving, and kind mother. Lisa was selfless, loyal, and had unbelievable strength. Lisa will be missed by many, especially her family and friends that meant everything to her.
Beloved daughter to Margaret Stocker & Iain Macdonald (Dottie Engels). Stepdaughter to Edward Stocker, Jr. Sister to Ken (Pam) & Duncan (Mandy) Macdonald, Jim (Annette) Stocker and Kathy (John) Elting.
Daughter-in-law to Bernie and Carol Deering. Sister-in-law to Connor (Heather), Jimmy (Lisa), and Brian (Regan) Deering. Future mother-in-law to Brian Kravcik.
Lisa was loved by her late Uncle, Don Anderson. She was also loved by her Aunt, Emily Greenwood (Peter), and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends both near and far.
Visitation is from 9am-11am Saturday, Oct. 12 at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL. The visitation will be followed by a celebration of life & luncheon from 11:30am-2:00pm at The Drake Hotel, 2301 York Rd., Oakbrook, IL.
In lieu of flowers, support of the AMITA Cancer Institute donations can be made via check to: Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, 120 North Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL 6052. Designate ACI on the check memo. Donations can also be made online through the following link: https://donation.adventhealth.com/ahh/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019