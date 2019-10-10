|
Lisa Macdonald Deering, 52, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. Husband, Sean Peter Deering, and their three children, Emily, Jack & Peter Deering have many cherished memories with their fun, loving, and kind mother. Beloved daughter to Margaret Stocker & Iain Macdonald (Dottie Engels). Stepdaughter to Edward Stocker, Jr. Sister to Ken (Pam) & Duncan (Mandy) Macdonald, Jim (Annette) Stocker and Kathy (John) Elting. Daughter-in-law to Bernie and Carol Deering. Sister-in-law to Connor (Heather), Jimmy (Lisa), and Brian (Regan) Deering. Future mother-in-law to Brian Kravcik. Visitation is from 9am-11am Saturday, Oct. 12 at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, support of the AMITA Cancer Institute donations can be made online through the following link: https://donation.adventhealth.com/ahh/ , please designate to ACI
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019