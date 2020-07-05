First and foremost, I give my condolences to Lisa's family in this trying time of loss!! I was saddened to hear her leaving but I wanted to share the joy I had to meeting her in such a short time!! I will miss our talks, phone calls, her help during a new school year where we met and the laughter of so much we shared. She was a light! She was special and unique in her very own way. Lisa love for education, the children and those she was in contact with spoke very highly of a character that I will remember even more about Lisa!! She helped in whatever way she could even it means to be like Super woman, we chuckle about that, but it's truth!! She would go beyond and still make time for family. I will miss her smiling face!!!! I'm glad to have had the opportunity to stand in faith and prayer while she fought a good fight! Thank you family for sharing her as she was out being great! She touched many lives!! Family you are in my prayers!! Rest your soul in Peace Lisa!!



Devonne Mitchell

Co-worker



Devonne Mitchell

Coworker