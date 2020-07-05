I am so sorry to hear of Lisa's passing. We were friends through First Presbyterian church Sunday School and youth group, and while we sadly didn't stay in touch over the years, it is clear that she remained the same happy, loving genuine person she was as a young girl. I, too, remember that she was the *nicest* person with a beautiful smile, but as I reflected with a fellow First Pres friend, what I remember most is Lisa's laughter. When Lisa laughed, she laughed with her entire body and really felt it -- and she made all of us laugh (and that much happier), too. The world needs more Lisa Sbragias in the world -- selfless, truly beautiful people -- on the inside and out. I am sending prayers to the entire Sbragia family, and especially Jean, who I remember laughing with, too.
Jill Miller Rockwell
Friend