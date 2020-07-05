1/1
Lisa Marie Sbragia
1970 - 2020

Lisa's bright smile and sense of humor will be missed. Lisa loved teaching computer classes in Chicago area. She is survived by her daughter, Kaylee; her parents, Judy & David Sbragia; her brother & his fiancé; her sister; a niece; a nephew; Kaylee's father, Scott Feldman; & his parents, Carolyn & Cary Feldman. Remembrances may be given in her name to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, www.BBR Foundation. Org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I was devastated to hear about Lisa. I enjoyed getting to know her and work with her during the years she helped out at Armour Beckstrands. She always had a smile and a kind word. My heart goes out to your family. So sorry.
Cheryl Balsam
Coworker
June 28, 2020
She was so helpful and she will be missed.
Ieshia Thomason
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Lisa was a ray of sunshine. Everytime I would see her she had a smile on her face. She had a vibrant personality and always willing to help you with whatever you needed. She will be missed.
Katrina Garrett
Coworker
June 28, 2020
First and foremost, I give my condolences to Lisa's family in this trying time of loss!! I was saddened to hear her leaving but I wanted to share the joy I had to meeting her in such a short time!! I will miss our talks, phone calls, her help during a new school year where we met and the laughter of so much we shared. She was a light! She was special and unique in her very own way. Lisa love for education, the children and those she was in contact with spoke very highly of a character that I will remember even more about Lisa!! She helped in whatever way she could even it means to be like Super woman, we chuckle about that, but it's truth!! She would go beyond and still make time for family. I will miss her smiling face!!!! I'm glad to have had the opportunity to stand in faith and prayer while she fought a good fight! Thank you family for sharing her as she was out being great! She touched many lives!! Family you are in my prayers!! Rest your soul in Peace Lisa!!

Devonne Mitchell
Co-worker
Devonne Mitchell
Coworker
June 27, 2020
She was always so happy when at work. She had an interesting relationship with her students. It was fun to see. May God bless her Soul and her family.
Leah Gusman
Coworker
June 27, 2020
One of the kindest and most helpful people I've ever met. She always took the time to care-even though her time was sadly cut short. Ms. Sbragia, I will miss you!
Christopher J Pletka
Coworker
June 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Lisa's passing. We were friends through First Presbyterian church Sunday School and youth group, and while we sadly didn't stay in touch over the years, it is clear that she remained the same happy, loving genuine person she was as a young girl. I, too, remember that she was the *nicest* person with a beautiful smile, but as I reflected with a fellow First Pres friend, what I remember most is Lisa's laughter. When Lisa laughed, she laughed with her entire body and really felt it -- and she made all of us laugh (and that much happier), too. The world needs more Lisa Sbragias in the world -- selfless, truly beautiful people -- on the inside and out. I am sending prayers to the entire Sbragia family, and especially Jean, who I remember laughing with, too.
Jill Miller Rockwell
Friend
June 27, 2020
Lisa was always smiling!! Thats my fondest memory of her from our teenage years. She kept a positive attitude and her spirit could lift the mood in any room. I am so saddened by her sudden passing. I pray for her family and friends as we grieve for the loss of a truly wonderful, beautiful woman.
Kathy (Meier) Crabbe
Friend
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Lisa was a bright and bubbly person. She always helped me with my 6th grade class. She will truely be miss.
Ieshia Thomason
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Praying for the family at this difficult time. So very sorry to hear this. May the God of all comfort comfort you during this season of grief.
Jennifer Radcliffe
Coworker
June 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was very friendly and brightened up a room.
Latanza Waters Miller
Coworker
June 27, 2020
y condolences to the family. She was a spirited and friendly colleague. God bless.
Latanza Waters Miller
Coworker
June 26, 2020
An truly devastated with learning about Lisa's passing. We meet last summer at a professional development in our school district where we were both new. She immediately became my friend because of her bubbly personality. That's had a smile on her face no matter what. Your will be missed my buddy. Love as she would always call me, "Tee Tee"
Tina A Watkins
Friend
June 26, 2020
I send my deepest condolences to her entire family. I was blessed with her presence as the principal of Washington Junior High where she served as the Junior High Computer Teacher. What I will always remember about Liz was her unique burst of energy that spread like a wild fire when she was present. She was always willing to assist in any capacity to help the students. Her untimely death has really rocked the staff at Washington School. We will forever remember her smile and the burst of energy she provided that really impacted the culture of Washington School! Gone to soon..........
Dornetta Walker
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Im so sorry Judy, David, and all of Lisas loved ones.
I remember Lisa getting off the kindergarten bus at our house a few times if her grandma had plans. And during the summer months when there was no school; sometimes in the mornings you and I and all the moms in the neighborhood got together for coffee. Wed each bring our kids...it was quite a crowd. Such busy times and so long ago.
Lisa was a such a delightful girl. And so pretty with her beautiful hair and sweet smile. I know you all have beautiful memories...and theyll be such a comfort in the days to come.
Youre all in my prayers at this difficult time.
Kathi (Marchini) Montana
Katherine Montana (Kathi Marchini)
Friend
June 26, 2020
Lisa was a childhood friend of mine, who belonged to a group we proudly referred to as Potluck 88. Lisa was a vibrant part of our group as we navigated high school, planned the best events, and grew up in the women we are today. Dancing to "Lean on Me" will never be the same. Sending strength, comfort, and love to her family.
Teresa Eden
Friend
June 26, 2020
Im having a hard time processing Lisas untimely passing. I have nothing but fond memories of her. I know her family and friends are hurting... she will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers to her family, especially K.
Lupita Cantu
Classmate
