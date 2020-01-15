Home

Lisa Marie (Janachowski) Stimatz


1961 - 2020
Lisa Marie (Janachowski) Stimatz Obituary
She was born on September 22nd, 1961, to the parents of Richard and Nancy Janachowski, and passed on January 11th, 2020. Survived by husband Joseph Stimatz, brothers Stephen (Sandra) Janachowski, Marc Janachowski, and Michael (Mary) Janachowski. Sisters Linda Ceno and Laura Davis. Loving aunt to Ashley Ceno, Elise (Joe) Lang, Michael (Tiffany) Janakowski, Lindsay (Michael) Psolla, and Candida Janachowski. Great-aunt to Joshua and Caleb Lang. Step-mom to Joe Jr. and Jamie Stimatz. Fond and loving "mummu" (grandmother) to Isabella, Hailey, Audrey, Emilia, and Nora, one aunt Olga Voelker, cousins Chuck (Kelly) Voelker, Denise (Paul) Burke, and Amy Voelker, plus other cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
