Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Lisa Overman

Lisa Overman Obituary
Lisa Overman, nee Madonick, 61, cherished mother of Jami (Jason) Copeland; devoted grandma of Jack, Jonathan and Grace Copeland; devoted daughter of the late Gloria and Arthur Madonick; dear sister of Lauren (Gene) Lucas and Robbi (Ken) Sobczyk; loving aunt of her "honey bunnies" Spencer and Matthew Bartlett and Jenna and Dana Sobczyk. Lisa will be dearly missed by her faithful four-legged companion Danjy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carol and Kiana of Residential Hospice and Ebonie and Kimberly of BrightStar for their outstanding care.

Lisa, AKA the "Midnight QVC shopper", had a love of all things. She especially loved her family, concerts, the Blackhawks, the White Sox, laughing, afternoon siestas and most of all her adored grandchildren. She had the most contagious laugh and her warm loving personality will most certainly be missed.

Chapel service Monday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.donate3.cancer.org or to a . For information or condolences 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
