DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Lisa Pittman Obituary
Lisa Pittman age 56, of Winfield passed away October 29, 2019. Lisa is the beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Matthew (Meghan) Pittman, Sarah (James) Riley and Leeanna Pittman. Beloved daughter of the late Harriet and Salvatore Scopa. Proud grandmother of Laila, Alexander, Mia and Madelyn. Dear sister of Dave (Laurie) Scopa. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Monday, November 4th for memorial visitation 3PM until time of Celebration of Life 7PM at DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St. West Chicago (630)293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 2, 2019
