|
|
Ljubisa Milovanovic, age 87, formerly of Chicago, passed away in Loxahatchee, Florida, March 21, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Jelena; Loving father of Sharon (Nicholas Kerr) Stockey, Miodrag (Beth) Milovanovic, and Ratomir Milovanovic; Dear grandfather of Sylvie; Fond uncle to Goranka Reynolds, Maria Micin, Suzanne Nedovich, Spomenka Mihailovic, and brother in law to Ratomir and Adrienne Nedovich. He will be missed by his great nieces and nephews, friends and family in Serbia, Montenegro and across the USA. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago with Pomen (Wake Service) 6:00 p.m. Opelo (Funeral Service) Saturday, March 30, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019