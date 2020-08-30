Ljubomir Stepanovic, age 88, passed away on August 26, 2020. Ljubomir was born in Oreovica, Serbia in 1932. He married Milanka Markovic in 1951. They had two children, Lela (Radomir) Jovanovic and Slaviša (Julie) Stepanovic and four grandchildren, Alexandar (Bridget) Jovanovic, Adam (Alexis) Jovanovic, Jeremy Stepanovic and Sara Stepanovic. Ljubomir, his wife Milanka and their two children immigrated to the United States, Chicago in 1967 to join Ljubomir's late father Borislav and late mother Živanka Stepanovic. Ljubomir's father Borislav was a prisoner of war who immigrated to the United States after the war. Ljubomir was a hard worker and worked well into his 60's. He worked for Tempel Steel for over 27 years. He did very well for himself and his family. He was a kind, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ljubomir will be missed greatly by his entire family. He was a long-time member of the Old Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Palmer Square, Chicago.
Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service (Opelo) 11 a.m. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Gracanica Monastery, P.O. Box 371, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ljubomir's Tribute online at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
.