1/1
Ljubomir Stepanovic
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ljubomir's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ljubomir Stepanovic, age 88, passed away on August 26, 2020. Ljubomir was born in Oreovica, Serbia in 1932. He married Milanka Markovic in 1951. They had two children, Lela (Radomir) Jovanovic and Slaviša (Julie) Stepanovic and four grandchildren, Alexandar (Bridget) Jovanovic, Adam (Alexis) Jovanovic, Jeremy Stepanovic and Sara Stepanovic. Ljubomir, his wife Milanka and their two children immigrated to the United States, Chicago in 1967 to join Ljubomir's late father Borislav and late mother Živanka Stepanovic. Ljubomir's father Borislav was a prisoner of war who immigrated to the United States after the war. Ljubomir was a hard worker and worked well into his 60's. He worked for Tempel Steel for over 27 years. He did very well for himself and his family. He was a kind, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ljubomir will be missed greatly by his entire family. He was a long-time member of the Old Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Palmer Square, Chicago.

Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service (Opelo) 11 a.m. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Gracanica Monastery, P.O. Box 371, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ljubomir's Tribute online at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved