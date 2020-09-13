Lloyd Arelando Lawson, Korean War Navy & Air Force Veteran, age 92, of Brookfield, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved Husband of 62 years to L. Elaine Lawson, nee Kranz; devoted father of Lana (Eric) Larson and Cathy (Jim) Lawson – Kennedy; loving grandfather of Brad Larson and Liz Larson; brother of the late Idablle (the late Walter) Bills, Claude Lawson and Bill (the late Roberta) Lawson; uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. to time of Service 1 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, Il 60513. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. Memorials appreciated to the family.
For an extended notice please visit https://www.hitzemanfuneral.com/lloyd-arelando-lawson/
