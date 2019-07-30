Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Tabernacle M.B. Church
2416 Pierce St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
New Tabernacle M.B. Church
2416 Pierce St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Lloyd C. Blanks Sr. Obituary
Lloyd C. Blanks Sr. age 96 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday July 23,2019.

He was proceeded in death by the mother of his children Ruby Blanks-Gladney, and his late wife Lenore Blanks, and daughter Loyce Jean Blanks. He leaves to cherish his memories five daughters, Annette Peterson, Valerie Palfrey, Joellen Holloway, Rochelle Walker, and Delores Blanks; four sons Lloyd C. Blanks Jr., Leroy Blanks, Gerald Blanks, and Steven Blanks; and one sister Bernice Williams; 34 Grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday August 1,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Tabernacle M.B. Church 2416 Pierce St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
