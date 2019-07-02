Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd C. Burkholder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd C. Burkholder Obituary
Lloyd Calvin Burkholder, age 88, of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Lloyd married the love of his life, Barbara Jean 60 years ago on April 4, 1959. Lloyd is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (nee Sikorski); son Brett (Carol); daughters Melissa (Robert) Wermers and Linda (Jeffrey) Allen. Loving Papa of ten grandchildren & seven great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smits Funeral Home
Download Now