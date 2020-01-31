Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Lloyd David Falk

Lloyd Falk, age 87, beloved husband for 57 years of Judy Falk, died peacefully after saying "Goodbye" to his family. Lloyd is also survived by his daughters, Karen Fine, Julie (Tom) Raske and Nicki (Jim) Woldenberg, and grandchildren, David, Jordan and Leah Fine, Max, Zak and Danny Raske, Carly, Allie and Nate Woldenberg. Lloyd was a founder of ECM Motor Co. with his father, Sidney Falk and brother-in-law, Richard Abrahams, and for 22 years was the owner and president of Fort Lock Corporation. Private services have been held. Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 or Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
