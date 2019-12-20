|
|
Lloyd Franklin, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Caffrey); devoted father of Laura Franklin; dearest brother of the late Evelyn Franklin, Eleanor (Floyd) Ferry and Roy Franklin; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of Service 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Greater Chicago Food Depository www.chicagosfoodbank.org or Smile Train www.smiletrain.org/donation Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019