Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd G. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lloyd G. Johnson Obituary
Lloyd G. Johnson, age 94, was called home by the Lord on Feb 11, 2019. Loving Husband of 66 years to the late Dorothy. Fond father of Terry (Diana), Jim (Melba) and the late Lynn Marrano; Proud Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Many. Visitaion Monday, Feb. 18 from 3 to 8 pm, with a service at 7 pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Awana or Northside Gospel Center, 3859 N. Central Ave., Chicago, Il. 60634 For info:773-774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.