Lloyd G. Johnson, age 94, was called home by the Lord on Feb 11, 2019. Loving Husband of 66 years to the late Dorothy. Fond father of Terry (Diana), Jim (Melba) and the late Lynn Marrano; Proud Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Many. Visitaion Monday, Feb. 18 from 3 to 8 pm, with a service at 7 pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Awana or Northside Gospel Center, 3859 N. Central Ave., Chicago, Il. 60634 For info:773-774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019