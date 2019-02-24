Home

Lloyd Melvin Levin, of Chicago, Illinois died at 88 years old, February 18, 2019. He was born May 7, 1930 in Gary, Indiana. He married Hermine Faye Berenson, December 27, 1953. After his career as a former insurance executive, he was a visionary marketer for, "alternative lifestyles". Through his life, he was passionate about crossword puzzles, politics, and buying and selling collectibles. A unique soul, known for his colorful jokes, and generosity, he will be missed. Lloyd is survived by his son, Lee and daughter, Beth. He was predeceased by his wife Hermine. Memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's name to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
