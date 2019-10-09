|
|
Lloyd Lynn Zickert (known as Zeke in college) came into this world on December 31st, 1926 and went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2019, 92 years. He was known as the eternal optimist. His first love was caring and providing for his family.
Drafted in 1945, Lloyd served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Southerland. He was thrilled recently to attend the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (Aug 2019).
Lloyd was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Maribeth, They met and fell in love at Purdue University. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and during the 80's and 90's he served for 6 years on the executive national committee. He attended George Washington University Law School. He then practiced law in Chicago for over 60 years and retired at the age of 87. He found what he loved to do and pursued it for as long as he could.
Lloyd had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild (and one great grandchild on the way). He loved anything and everything to do with his grandchildren, including attending their recitals, ball games, musicals, and especially graduations. Lloyd always told his children and grandchildren, "Get as much education as you can, since no one can take that away from you".
Loving God was something he taught his kids by example. He loved his church and was a member of Christ Church of Oak Brook since 1971. He believed that his faith was the cornerstone in his life and desired for everyone to know and love Jesus.
In addition to his wife Maribeth, née Munson, Zickert, he is survived by Barry (Kerry) Zickert, Laurie (John) Fahey, Caren (Kevin) Hughs, and Brad (Laura) Zickert; dear grandfather of Drew (Laura) Zickert, Jason (Lisa) Fahey, Lisa (Alex) Beal, Shannon Fahey, Joseph (Rachel) Hughs, Noah Hughs, Rachel, Brittany, Eric, and Chris Zickert; great-grandfather of Ashlyn Fahey. Visitation Friday, October 11th, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Service Saturday, October 12th, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook, Illinois 60523. Private Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703) and/or Christ Church of Oakbrook (501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523). Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019