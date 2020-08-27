Loc M. Tran, 73, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from liver cancer surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1947 in Vietnam to Chang Van and the late Kha Thi Tran. He was a veteran of the Vietnamese Navy. Loc was the husband of Thuy (nee Tran); father of Chi (Greg) Klein, Judy Huong (Andy) Slater, Thuy Vi Kim Tran, and Rosalie (James) Schraut; grandfather of Grey Son Klein, Ian Slater, Nikki Pretzsch, Jaiden, Jaxon, and James Schraut; and brother of 11 siblings. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org
. Information (847)253-0224