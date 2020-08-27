1/
Loc M. Tran
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loc M. Tran, 73, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from liver cancer surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1947 in Vietnam to Chang Van and the late Kha Thi Tran. He was a veteran of the Vietnamese Navy. Loc was the husband of Thuy (nee Tran); father of Chi (Greg) Klein, Judy Huong (Andy) Slater, Thuy Vi Kim Tran, and Rosalie (James) Schraut; grandfather of Grey Son Klein, Ian Slater, Nikki Pretzsch, Jaiden, Jaxon, and James Schraut; and brother of 11 siblings. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org. Information (847)253-0224


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved