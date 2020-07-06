1/1
Lois A. Berman
Lois A. Berman, nee Freed, age 89. Loving daughter of the late Alex and Ethel Freed. Loving wife of the late Norman. Cherished mother of Donna (Steve) Hadden and David (Jody) Berman. Proud grandmother of Alex (Julia) Grill, Michelle Grill (Adam Levy), Brent (Kinga) Berman, and Keith Berman. Adoring great grandmother of Zelda Grill and Miles Berman. Sister of the late Jacqueline Selig. Aunt of Janet and Lindy. Lois was deeply loved by her neighbors and friends, and will be missed dearly by all. Services are private. Memorials in her memory to Hadassah North Shore, 60 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/chicago-northshore.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
