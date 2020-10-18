Lois A. Crawley, nee Potts. At rest October 14, 2020, 78 Years of age. Beloved wife of Clarence for almost 50 years. Dear mother of Maureen, Colleen and Patrick. Grandmother of Patrick Jr., Karly and Mason. Sister of Larayne (John) Loess. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services are Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:15 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, October 18th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
