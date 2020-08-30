1/1
Lois A. Mattern
1934 - 2020
Lois A. Mattern, nee Aurelio, age 85, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. Lois is the loving mother of Celeste (Steve) Wagner, Tom (Sharon) Mattern, Angela Mattern, John (Charla) Mattern, Sharon (Jurg) Büttiker, and Matt (Christine) Mattern; cherished grandmother of T.F. (Liz), Mathias, William, Jessica, Thomas, Michael, Joseph, Liz, Kyla, Anna, Lily, Nora, Grace and Arianne; proud great-grandmother of Ted, Sabrina, Thomas IV, Thi, Eden and Elijah; dear sister of Carole, Anthony, Anne and the late Gerald Aurelio; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ann Aurelio. Lois graduated Mercy High School, Chicago in 1952 and went on to attend Mundelein College and Loyola University. Upon graduation Lois taught at Holy Rosary School. She married Mathias Mattern in 1958. Lois' favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. Lois was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Church and will be remembered for her loving personality and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Lois A. Mattern will follow at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. The Mass will be streamed on SS. Peter & Paul YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
