Lois Ann Philipp
(nee Oldenburg) of Lindenhurst, Ill, formally of Mt. Prospect, Ill, and Milwaukee, Wis, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late William P. Philipp, dear mother of Rev. Rachel Vione (Joseph), Timothy, Elizabeth (David Pettker), and Joseph. Loving grandmother to Joseph and Amanda Vione, and Andrew, Nicholas, and Katherine Pettker. An accomplished musician and dedicated piano teacher certified by the Music Teachers National Association, Lois taught hundreds of students throughout her career. She also directed many church choral groups and hand bell choirs. After earning her degree in Music Theory, Lois studied at the Sorbonne and played at Carnegie Hall. She traveled the world both before she was married and then with her husband, Bill. She and Bill sang together with the Apollo Chorus of Chicago and performed with them at Orchestra Hall in Chicago and internationally. Her true vocation in life was as a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ. Burial will be private at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin. SCHMIDT & BARTELT, Funeral and Cremation Services, Wauwatosa, WI (414) 774-5010 serving the family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Wisconsin Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
