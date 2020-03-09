|
Lois Ann Suter, née Bruns, 87, of Deerfield, IL, formerly of Aberdeen, SD, passed away March 5, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Cecil; loving mother to Paul (Linda), Anne-Judine (Jon) Knudsen, David (Debra), Joel (Monica), Gregory, and Mary Frances (Robert) Wiacek; cherished grandmother of Mary Frances, Kirsten and Peter Knudsen, Paloma, Lois Ann and Isabela Suter and Katherine, Michael, Daniel, Anne Frances and Frances Marie Wiacek; adoring great-grandmother of Christine, Amelia, Kari and Anne Rose. Dear daughter of the late Anna and Enno Bruns and dear sister of the late David Bruns; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-9 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 14 at 10 am at Techny Towers' Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 2001 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Divine Word Missionaries or EWTN. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020