Lois Anne Neville, age 77, passed away August 13, 2020 in New Mexico. She was born Lois Anne DelBusse in October, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to Amedio and Emily (Klinger) DelBusse. She is survived by her two daughters Sara April (Anthony) of Crown Point, IN, Suzanne Neville Staley (Tim) of Las Cruces, NM, her treasured grandchildren Jack, Adam, and Sylvia, her brother Rick DelBusse and his children Amy & Richie DelBusse and dear family members Thomas, Mary and Julia Neville. Lois began her life in Pittsburgh where she graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in 1960, and then entered the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. In 1967 she moved to Chicago and went on to receive degrees from Loyola University. She raised her family in Chicago and was a professor at St. Xavier University for many years. Later in her adult life she became a licensed massage therapist and worked all over Chicagoland, focusing on terminally ill and elderly patients. She spent the final 7 years of her life in southern New Mexico near her eldest daughter's family.





