Lois Arlene Skooglund, age 88, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully at Edward Hospital in Naperville on Saturday May 9, 2020. Born October 23, 1931 in Harvey, IL, to Louis and Edith Osterberg. Beloved wife of the late Gene Skooglund, whom she married June 13, 1953. Loving mother of Scott Skooglund, Jeanine (John) Lehman and Jonathan Skooglund; proud grandmother of Kelly (Andreas) Damianides, Alyssa (Joe) Quebbeman, Michael (Abbey) Lehman, Eric Skooglund and Rachel (Joe) Sbertoli; adoring great-grandmother of Taryn, Jack, Tassos and Melanie; loving sister of Shirley (the late Donald) Adair; dear sister-in-law of Anita Skooglund and Ernie Westman. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Elaine (Ernie) Westman. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace United Methodist Church Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or charity of donor's choice would be greatly appreciated. Due to current health concerns, private family funeral services will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info:630/355-0213 or www.friedrichjones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.