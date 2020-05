Lois Bell Gerloff (nee Kelley) departed this life on May 17, 2020 after a short illness.Born December 14, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Alice (nee Bell) Kelley.She graduated from Bogan High School in 1973, then attended Western Illinois University.Lois was a devoted, loving wife and mother.She is survived by husband Bruce; sons, Matthew & Daniel; daughter, Sarah (David Deutsch); and brother, Joseph (Joy) Kelley. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, David Kelley.Interment will be private.Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, First Baptist Church of Marengo, or Ron Hutchcraft Ministries.Info at www.slmcfh.com