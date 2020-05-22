Lois Bell Gerloff (nee Kelley) departed this life on May 17, 2020 after a short illness.
Born December 14, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Alice (nee Bell) Kelley.
She graduated from Bogan High School in 1973, then attended Western Illinois University.
Lois was a devoted, loving wife and mother.
She is survived by husband Bruce; sons, Matthew & Daniel; daughter, Sarah (David Deutsch); and brother, Joseph (Joy) Kelley. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, David Kelley.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, First Baptist Church of Marengo, or Ron Hutchcraft Ministries.
Info at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.