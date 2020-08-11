Lois Cedre was born on May 21, 1936 in Mounds, Illinois. She passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. She passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Eli Frankie Kelley and Florence Alfreda (Rich) Kelley, her daughter Linda Kelley, her sister Christine Rutz, and her brothers John Kelley and Robert Jones. She is survived by her sister Ruth (Roy) Mosely and Violet (Jr. ) Simmons, her children Peter Ortiz, Anita (Al) Wilson, Steven Cedre, Kathleen (John) Pabis and Jennifer Cedre, her grandchildren Andrew Montenera, J.J. Ayres, Jessica Ayres, Andrea Pabis and Sarah (Dale) Lewis, and numerous nieces and nephews. Now she rests with those who have gone on to live forever in the glory of the Lord. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Thursday, 11:00 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com