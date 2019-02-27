|
Lois was born on 12/3/1940 in Chicago. She passed away on 2/25/2019. The loves of her life were her best friend and husband of 57 wonderful years, William (Bill), her children Debra (David) Gray, Ronald (Julie) Gould and Daniel (Amy) Gould and her six grandchildren, Brittany, Zachary, Benjamin, Rachel, Hannah and Sophie. Loie was the beloved daughter of the late Morrie and Sarah Chaitlen and sister of the late Elaine Lasky. She adored her many loving and devoted friends. There will be a private graveside service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019