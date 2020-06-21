Lois E. Burleson, beloved mother of Tom, Diane, Ed and Julie (Mike) Misner; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Lauren, Kacie, Danielle, Andrea, Ryan and Brennen; cherished great grandmother of Jacob and Destiny; dear sister of George Wenrich. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Society of IL in Lois's name at www.lupusil.org. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be private. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.