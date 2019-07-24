Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
Lois E. Kautz

Lois E. Kautz Obituary
Lois E. Kautz, nee Hansen. Age 95 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Donald (Elizabeth), Jean (Michael) Walsh, Susan and Barbara Kautz. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Amy (Brian) Watson and Mandy (Nick) Adams. Great-grandmother of Griffin, Garrett, Kennedy, Teagan, Parker and Riley. Dear sister of Carol Bernero. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Service Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For info.and guestbook, visit: www.ryan-parke.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
