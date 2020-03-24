Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Sass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E. Sass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E. Sass Obituary
Lois E. Sass of Mt. Prospect passed away on March 20, 2020 after a short illness. Lois is the firstborn child of Fred and Edna Sass, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Fred Sass Jr. (Mary), a niece Laura Beien (Tom), a nephew Brian Sass (Susan), and two grandnieces and two grandnephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,

For information call 847-255-7800 or

www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -