Lois E. Sass of Mt. Prospect passed away on March 20, 2020 after a short illness. Lois is the firstborn child of Fred and Edna Sass, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Fred Sass Jr. (Mary), a niece Laura Beien (Tom), a nephew Brian Sass (Susan), and two grandnieces and two grandnephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020