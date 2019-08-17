Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lois E. Weber, nee Seeling, age 87. Loving mother of Barbara (Stephen) Kempf, Catherine (Michael) Cassarella, Jeffry (Alexia) Weber, Gerald (Linda) Weber, Richard (Pamela) Weber, and her furry companion Gizmo. Omie to Christopher (Carianne), Timothy, Kimberly (Omar), Elizabeth (Brian), Daniel (Rebecca), Matthew, Jennifer, Alyssa (Joseph), Garrett, Richard and Lauren. Great grandmother of Amanda, Henry, Nyla and Lucy. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and her brother, Ernest. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Prayers Monday 11:30am from the funeral home to Luther Memorial Church, 2500 W. Wilson, Chicago for funeral service at 12:30pm. Interment Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the church would be appreciated. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Lois' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
