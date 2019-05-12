Lois Erickson Ryd went home to be with her Savior on May 9, 2019. She was 88 years young. A lifelong Chicago area resident, Lois married Wesley H. Ryd, M.D. on June 20, 1952, just one week after they graduated from Wheaton College. They were inseparable for 67 years. In addition to working and raising a family, they enjoyed traveling the world for both pleasure and missions trips, eventually visiting all 7 continents, as well as ministering together during their summers at Silver Birch Ranch in White Lake, Wisconsin.Lois was the world's best mom to her children, Linda (Dave) Wager, Steve (Joani) Ryd and Karen (Mark) Peterson and loving grandma to Krista (Lance) Brackin, Sara Wager, Matt Ryd, Meg (Jon) Huffman, Andrew Peterson and Adam Peterson. Lois spent her entire life in service to her family and to God. She was totally devoted to her children and involved in all of their school activities. She loved to bake and generously shared her delicious creations with many others. No one in the family has ever been able to duplicate her exceptionally scrumptious chocolate chip cookies ... and her blueberry pies were legendary! She also loved to knit, making beautiful afghans as gifts that will serve as lasting reminders of her giving heart. Most importantly, Lois loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and dedicated her life to serving Him playing the organ and piano in churches, chapels and schools. Her final performances were in the gathering area of Michealsen Health Center just days prior to her passing, where, despite her struggles with memory-loss, she played hymns (all by memory), allowing the crowd of patients who inevitably arrived once she started playing, an opportunity to enjoy the music and sing-along in praise to God. Lois was impacting lives in meaningful ways right up until the moment that she left this earth for her Heavenly Home. She was a blessing to so many and will be greatly missed by all who have been touched by her love.Memorials may be made to Silver Birch Ranch, Inc. at www.silverbirchranch.org. A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, May 25th at the Holmstad in Batavia, IL. Details will be posted as they become available at www.mossfuneral.com or can be obtained by contacting Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary