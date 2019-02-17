|
|
Lois F. Burns, 86, of Deerfield passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late William J. Burns for 62 years. Survived by his children Linda (Joe) Daniel, Jean Carlson, Mike (Lisa), Tom (Janet), Judy Paslaski, Bill (Heidi), and the late Jimmy; dear mother-in-law to Dawn Burns; and cherished grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 4. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019