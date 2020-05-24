Spring Green, WI/ Chicago, IL
Lois F. Jordan, age 58, of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home following a nine-month battle with lung cancer. Lois was born on December 30, 1961 in Chicago, IL to Lawrence and Lorraine (Matz) Jordan. She grew up in Chicago and attended St. Viator Grade School and Schurz High School. Following High School, Lois traveled extensively and in 1996 she moved to Wisconsin where she lived near South Wayne, then Darlington and has been near Spring Green for the past 6 years. Lois loved the rural life where she could breed and raise her Wisconsin State Fair Prize-Winning Dwarf Nigerian Goats and Spanish Mastiffs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Hilary Jordan (fiancé, Cody Seffrood) of Spring Green;
five siblings, Lori Pichler; Larry (LaMonde) Jordan; Leslie Jordan; Lisa (John) Petergal and Louis Jordan as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Private Celebration of Lois's life was held on May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.