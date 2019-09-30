|
Lois F. Pinkus nee Ferdinand, age 93. Beloved wife of Dr. Walter H. Pinkus for over 70 years. Loving mother of Kayla (David) Shonberg, Ken (Jacqueline Briskin) Pinkus and the late Richard H. Pinkus. Proud grandmother of Michael, Lindsey and Olivia. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019