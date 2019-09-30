Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Pinkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois F. Pinkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois F. Pinkus Obituary
Lois F. Pinkus nee Ferdinand, age 93. Beloved wife of Dr. Walter H. Pinkus for over 70 years. Loving mother of Kayla (David) Shonberg, Ken (Jacqueline Briskin) Pinkus and the late Richard H. Pinkus. Proud grandmother of Michael, Lindsey and Olivia. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.