Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Resources
Lois Fitzmaurice Obituary
(nee Kuenster). Beloved wife of 44 years of the late James C. Fitzmaurice. Loving mother of James C. (Bridget), Michael (Katie), and Patrick (Kelly) Fitzmaurice. Cherished grandmother of Grace, Jack, Ella, Danny, John, Dave, and Molly. Dear sister of Kathe (Terry) Mulcahy, Jimmy (Kathy) Kuenster, Gina (Carl) Heinichen, Peggy (Bob) Murphy, Kevin Kuenster, Mary Fran (Tom) Jarema, and Bobby (Bonny) Kuenster. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mulliganeers, 612 72nd Court, Downers Grove, IL 60516 or Tidepool, 555 Bryant Street #429, Palo Alto, CA 94301 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
