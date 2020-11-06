1/1
Lois Flick
1940 - 2020
Lois Flick, 79, of Elgin, IL passed away on October 24, 2020 at Heritage Health Senior Care in Elgin, IL. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 10 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, SD. Burial will follow at the Montrose Cemetery.

Lois Flick was born on November 7, 1940 to Max and E. Mae (Schmidt) Flick in Sioux Falls, SD.

She is survived by her brother Lyle W. Flick, sister-in-law Lita Flick, two step-nephews, Jack and Eric Cheeseman, one step-niece, Nicole Cheeseman, four step-grand nephews and 2 step-grand nieces. www.kinzleyfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
