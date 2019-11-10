|
Lois Fornaciari, nee Grimes, passed away on November 2, 2019. Late of Clarendon Hills and a longtime resident of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of the late Earl Fornaciari; mother of Ann (Ron), James (Debbie), Joan (Ray); grandmother of five; great-grandmother of one. Proud graduate of Mercy High School and St. Xavier University, Chicago. Longtime volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, avid reader and traveler, also enjoyed senior exercise group at the Hinsdale Community House. Funeral Mass at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave. Clarendon Hills at noon on November 16th. Inurnment Notre Dame Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Scoliosis Foundation (http://www.scoliosis.org/donate/) are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019