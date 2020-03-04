|
|
(nee Gierman). Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jack Marquardt. Devoted mother of the late Pamela Marquardt, Alison (Greg) Fischer, John (Bridget O'Callaghan) Marquardt, and Jim (Michelle) Marquardt. Proud grandmother of Kelly and Sean.
Loving sister of Sue Beckman, and Norm (Pat) Gierman. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Beverly Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020