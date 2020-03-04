Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map

Lois G. Marquardt


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Marquardt Obituary
(nee Gierman). Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jack Marquardt. Devoted mother of the late Pamela Marquardt, Alison (Greg) Fischer, John (Bridget O'Callaghan) Marquardt, and Jim (Michelle) Marquardt. Proud grandmother of Kelly and Sean.

Loving sister of Sue Beckman, and Norm (Pat) Gierman. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Beverly Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -