Lois F. Gardner nee Sica, beloved wife of the late Donald E. Gardner; loving mother of Donald A. (Mary Rose), Mary J., & Susan M. Gardner; dear grandmother of Sara (Tim Kaiser) Gardner, Kevin J. Gardner, & Donald P. Gardner; daughter of the late Angelo & Rose Sica; sister of Norma Lebeau & the late Marie Lebeau, Gertrude Gust, John Sica, Betty Daulton, Arthur Sica, Donald Sica, Annamae Sica & little Norma Sica; loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and friend to many. Visitation Monday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to (www.stjude.org/donate) or (www.mercyhome.org/giving) would be appreciated. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019