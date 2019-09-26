|
Lois Hegberg, nee Sundin, 93, of Chicago, IL, passed away September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard, mother of Mark (Anne) and Bruce (Wendy) Hegberg. Loving grandmother to six grandchildren, cousin to Bette Flanigan, nee Clint. Visitation at 1 pm Saturday Sep. 28, followed by 2 pm memorial service at Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donation to Edgebrook Lutheran Church.Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019