Lois Helene Homyak, nee Hoppe, age 80, beloved wife of the late Arthur Homyak, passed away of Covid 19 on September 3, 2020. Loving mother of Mark Homyak (Michele), Susan Stein, and Phil Homyak. Beloved grandmother to Steve Stein (Erika Kraus), Cody and Blake Homyak, and great grandmother to Matthew, Alexander and Jacob Stein. Cherished friend to Joanne Hahn. Lois is also a dearest sister-in-law and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lois was a longtime resident of Fountain Hills, Arizona and formerly of Chicago, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store